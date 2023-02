UFFICIALE: Zaniolo ceduto a titolo definitivo al Galatasaray (FOTO e COMUNICATO AS ROMA)

Nicolò Zaniolo to Galatasaray, most expensive deal ever in Turkish football 🟡🔴🇹🇷 #Gala



▫️ €16.5m guaranteed fee to Roma;

▫️ €13m add-ons package;

▫️ Contract until 2027 on €3.5m salary per year;

▫️ 20% sell-on clause.

▫️ €35m release clause.



