Calciomercato Roma, per Smalling offerti 14-15 milioni più bonus

by A P -

Il club giallorosso, come sottolineato dal giornalista di Sky Sport Angelo Mangiante, ha presentato oggi  l’ultima offerta ai Red Devils: 15 milioni più bonus, e attendono ora una risposta. Il club di Friedkin aspetterà un paio di giorni poi virerà su un altro obiettivo.

La prima alternativa resta sempre Marcao del Galatasaray, anche se non è escluso un tentativo in extremis per Nacho del Real Madrid.

