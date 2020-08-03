Cessione Roma, Al Baker: “Presentata un’offerta per l’acquisizione del club”. La smentita di Pallotta: “Non è che l’hanno mandata ad un altro?”

La Roma sul fronte societario continua a essere in vendita. Nonostante sembra che il nome più vicino ad acquistare il club giallorosso sia Dan Friedkin nella serata di oggi Fahad Al-Baker, uomo d’affari kuwaitiano, avrebbe annunciato di aver effettuato un’offerta ufficiale per rilevare la Roma. “Ora posso confermare di aver presentato un’offerta a James Pallotta per l’acquisizione dell’AS Roma, attraverso il mio intermediario Alharit Alateeqi. Stiamo aspettando la risposta di Pallotta“.

Arrivano subito però le smentite da Boston, che secondo quanto riportato da Filippo Biafora, giornalista de Il Tempo, il presidente giallorosso avrebbe risposto: “Un twit esilarante. Non è che hanno mandato l’offerta ad un altro Palllotta?”.

I can "now" confirm that we have submitted an offer to Mr. Pallotta for the aquasition of AS Roma through my mandate Mr. Alharith Alateeqi. We are waiting for the response from Mr. Pallotta to hopefully accept our proposal. #AS Roma#Roma#Kuwait

