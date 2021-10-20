Friedkin: Dan e Ryan volano in Ghana per esplorare nuove opportunità di investimento (FOTO)

Viaggio di lavoro per Dan e Ryan Friedkin: come testimoniato dall’account Twitter del Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, la proprietà della Roma si trova al momento nel paese africano per esplorare nuove opportunità di investimento. “Il Centro guidato dal CEO Yofi Grant – si legge nel tweet – ha recentemente incontrato una delegazione del Friedkin Group guidati dal loro CEO, Dan Friedkin, che sono nel paese per esplorare opportunità di iinvestimento in Ghana e partnership per lo sviluppo“.

The Centre led by the CEO @RYofiGrant recently met with a delegation from @friedkingroup led by by their CEO, Mr Dan Friedkin, who are in the country to explore investment opportunities in Ghana and partnerships for development.@OfficialASRoma #GhanaOnTheGo #InvestInGhana pic.twitter.com/UbNzeACtjQ

— Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (@gipcghana) October 19, 2021