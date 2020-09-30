Calciomercato Roma, per Smalling offerti 14-15 milioni più bonus

Il club giallorosso, come sottolineato dal giornalista di Sky Sport Angelo Mangiante, ha presentato oggi l’ultima offerta ai Red Devils: 15 milioni più bonus, e attendono ora una risposta. Il club di Friedkin aspetterà un paio di giorni poi virerà su un altro obiettivo.

La prima alternativa resta sempre Marcao del Galatasaray, anche se non è escluso un tentativo in extremis per Nacho del Real Madrid.

#Smalling wants to come back to Rome.

The latest official #AsRoma offer was submitted today (about €15m + add ons).

Now it's up to #MUFC. Smalling is still the main target of Paulo Fonseca. AsRoma wait a few days more. Otherwise they will go to another center-back. @SkySport pic.twitter.com/PbhwRD981D

— Angelo Mangiante (@angelomangiante) September 30, 2020