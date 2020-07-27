Calciomercato Roma: è Vertonghen la prima alternativa a Smalling. Intanto il belga saluta il Tottenham

by A P -

La Roma continua a trattare con il Manchester United per il riscatto di Smalling, che resta la prima opzione per la difesa. Come scrive su Twitter Nicolò Schira i giallorossi sono fermi al prestito oneroso di 3 milioni con obbligo di riscatto a 15. La prima alternativa all’inglese è Jan Vertonghen, che dopo 8 stagione ha salutato ufficialmente il Tottenham con un tweet: “Il mio tempo al club finisce qui. Una giornata triste per molte ragioni. Mi mancheranno gli amici, lo staff, il nuovo fantastico stadio e ovviamente i tifosi.

